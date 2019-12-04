04 Dec 2019

NDMA organized a nine days training program on Disaster Management for Tajikistan’s Disaster Management & Civil Defense Officers in Islamabad and Lahore.

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 02 Dec 2019

NDMA developing a sustainable financial model for Disaster Management -Chairman NDMA

Islamabad; 2nd December, 2019: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal has said that NDMA was working on developing a comprehensive and financially sustainable model of disaster Management. He stated this while addressing as Chief Guest at the opening session a training programme, NDMA has organized for the Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department Officers of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The nine day longs training programme for the Tajik Officers has been divided into two components. In first phase participants will undergo a five days theoretical training course in Islamabad while in second phase they will participate in practical exercise at Punjab Emergency Services Academy at Lahore along with Pakistan Rescue Teams of Punjab Emergency Services and Rescue Teams of Pakistan Army.

Chairman NDMA, while welcoming the participating of the training has said that Pakistan and Tajikistan had a shared past cultural heritage and common future challenges. He expressed his resolve that this training will prove to be an opening to the chain of future engagement between the two countries in the disaster management sector.

While emphasising the need to revitalize and modernise the existing institutions, Lt. Gen Afzal has said that instead of raising new department, Country needed to reform and strengthen old and existing departments, like Civil Defence. Highlighting the importance of an inclusive disaster management system, he said that government has already approved the subsuming of Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) with NDMA, which will be finalized by the end of this financial year. He also apprised the participants that NDMA was creating a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and reiterated that most of the ERRA employees will be inducted in NDRF Earlier Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan in Pakistan, H. E Mr. Ismatullo Naserdin, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, and the NDMA for arranging training for Tajik Officers. He hoped that the participants of the training will learn from the Pakistan’s rich experience in Disaster Management sector.

