NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 99 (Dated 20th Sep, 2022)

3. Joint Survey/ Damage Assessment Flood Affected Areas.

a) Balochistan (32 x Dist)

32 x Teams (1 x PCT & 31 FSTs) are in Bln. Movement of teams started 20th Aug 22

JS/DA Started in 31 x Districts; likely completion by 30th Sep 2022 b) Gilgit Baltistan (6 x Dist)

4 x Teams (1x PCT & 3 x FSTs) are in GB. Movement of teams started 6th Sep 22

JS/DA started from 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 30th Sep 22 c) Punjab (3 x Dist)

3 x Teams (1 x PCT & 2 x FSTs) are in Punjab. Movement of teams started 8th Sep 22

JS/DA started form 15th Sep 22; likely completion by 30th Sep 22 d) KP (17 x Dist; 14 x Dist in 11 C & 3 x Dist in 10 C AOR)

6 x Teams (1 x PCT & 5 x FSTs) are in KP. Movement of teams started 10th Sep 22

JS/DA started form 15th Sep 22; likely completion by 15th Oct 22 e) Sindh (23 Dist)

24 x Teams (1 x PCT & 23 FSTs), movement started from 21st Sep 22. Team ex Bln will be re- employed