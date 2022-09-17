NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 96 (Dated 17th Sep, 2022)

(Excerpt)

3 . Joint Survey/ Damage Assessment Flood Affected Areas.

a) Balochistan (32 x Dist)

Survey Started in 30 x Districts; likely completion by 25th Sep 2022.

32 x Teams (1 x PCT & 31 FSTs) are in Bln.

b) Gilgit Baltistan (6 x Dist)

4 x Teams (1x PCT & 3 x FSTs) are in GB.

JS/DA has started from 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 20th Sep 22 c) Punjab (3 x Dist)

3 x Teams (1 x PCT & 2 x FSTs) are in Punjab.

JS/DA has stated form 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 30th Sep 22 d) KP (17 x Dist; 14 x Dist in 11 C & 3 x Dist in 10 C AOR)

6 x Teams (1 x PCT & 5 x FSTs) are in KP (11 C AOR).