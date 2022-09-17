NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 95 (Dated 16th Sep, 2022)

(Excerpt)
3 . Joint Survey/ Damage Assessment Flood Affected Areas.
a) Balochistan (32 x Dist)
-
32 x Teams (1 x PCT & 31 FSTs) are in Bln.
-
Survey Started in 30 x Districts; likely completion by 25th Sep 2022.
b) Gilgit Baltistan (6 x Dist)
-
4 x Teams (1x PCT & 3 x FSTs) are in GB.
-
JS/DA has started from 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 20th Sep 22 c) Punjab (3 x Dist)
-
3 x Teams (1 x PCT & 2 x FSTs) are in Punjab.
-
JS/DA has stated form 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 30th Sep 22 d) KP (17 x Dist; 14 x Dist in 11 C & 3 x Dist in 10 C AOR)
-
6 x Teams (1 x PCT & 5 x FSTs) are in KP (11 C AOR).
-
JS/DA will commence form 15th Sep 22; likely completion by 15th Oct 22.
e) Sindh
- JS/DA will commence as soon as practically possible likely by 25th Sep 22