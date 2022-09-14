NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 92 (Dated 13th Sep, 2022)

Excerpt

3 . Joint Survey/ Damage assessment Flood Affected Areas.

a) Balochistan (32 x Dist)

 32 x Teams (1 x PCT & 31 FSTs) are in Bln.

 Survey Started in 30 x Districts; likely completion by 25th Sep 2022.

b) Gilgit Baltistan (6 x Dist)

 4 x Teams (1x PCT & 3 x FSTs) are in GB.

 JS/DA will be started from 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 20th Sep 22

c) Punjab (3 x Dist)

 3 x Teams (1 x PCT & 2 x FSTs) are in Punjab.

 JS/DA will commence form 12th Sep 22; likely completion by 30th Sep 22

d) KP (17 x Dist; 14 x Dist in 11 C & 3 x Dist in 10 C AOR)

 6 x Teams (1 x PCT & 5 x FSTs) are in KP (11 C AOR).

 JS/DA will commence form 15th Sep 22; likely completion by 15th Oct 22.

e) Sindh

 JS/DA will commence as soon as practically possible likely by 25th Sep 22