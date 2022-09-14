NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 90 (Dated 11th Sep, 2022)

Excerpt

11 . Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan along with Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions. Mainly Dry weather is expected over rest of the country.