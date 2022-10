NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 130 (Dated 21st Oct, 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Deaths/ Injured

a. Last 24 Hours. PDMA Sindh has reported 6 x deaths (2x Male, 2x Female & 2x Children), details are as:-

• 1x Male died due to roof collapse 23rd Aug, 2022 in N. Feroze.

• 1x Male died due to electrocution on 23rd July, 2022 in N. Feroze.

• 1x Female died due to Gastro on 22nd Sep, 2022 in TMK.

• 1x Female died due to wall collapse on 18th Aug, 2022 in N. Feroze.

• 1x Child died due roof collapse on 20th Aug, 22 in N. Feroze.

• 1x Child died due roof collapse on 25th Aug, 22 in N. Feroze.