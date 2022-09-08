NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 085 (1300 hrs 5th Sep 2022 - 1300 hrs 6th Sep 2022)

Excerpt

11. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Isolated thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & Faisalabad Divisions.

12. Weather Advisory. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently cause rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Northern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan & AJK from 3rd Sep (Saturday) to 6th Sep (Tuesday).