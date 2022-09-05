NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 084 (1300 hrs 4th Sep 2022 - 1300 hrs 5th Sep 2022)

Excerpt
Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & Faisalabad Divisions.
Weather Advisory. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently cause rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Northern Punjab,
Gilgit Baltistan & AJK from 3rd Sep (Saturday) to 6th Sep (Tuesday).