NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 082 (1300 hrs 2nd Sep 2022 - 1300 hrs 3rd Sep 2022)

12. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with one or two heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Lahore Division.

13. Weather Advisory. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently cause rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Northern Punjab,
Gilgit Baltistan & AJK from 3rd Sep (Saturday) to 6th Sep (Tuesday).

