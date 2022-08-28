NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 075 (1300 hrs 26th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 27th Aug 2022)

Excerpt
15. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, however Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Northeast Balochistan and DG Khan, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions
16. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release
Met Office informed that according to Latest Hydro-Meteorological conditions and releases from TARBELA Dam, River Indus at KALABAGH & CHASHMA may attain HIGH TO VERY HIGH Flood Level ranging between 5,50,000 Cusecs to 7,00,000 Cusecs from 1200 PST of 27-08-2022 to 1200 PST of 28-08-2022.
In view of the above situation, all concerned Authorities are advised to remain ALERT and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of life and property.