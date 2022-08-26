NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 073 (1300 hrs 24th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 25th Aug 2022)

[Excerpt]

15. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD.

Widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over Sindh, Eastern Balochistan along with DG Khan & DI Khan Divisions. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul & Indus.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain is expected over rest of the country except Western Balochistan.

16. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release

a. Met Office informed that a well-marked low pressure (LPA) located over east Rajasthan (India) is likely to move northwest direction and approach Sindh tonight. Due to this strong weather system monsoon currents are penetrating in southern and upper parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system:

• More rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from 23rd to 26th August with occasional gaps.

• Rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 23rd (night) to 26th August with occasional gaps.

b. Possible Impacts:

• Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Sukkur on 24th & 25th August.

• Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 24th to 26th August.

• Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on 24th & 25th August.

• Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from 24th to 26th August.

• Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.