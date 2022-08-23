NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 070 (1300 hrs 21st Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 22nd Aug 2022)

(Excerpt)

10. Flood Alert / River Flows.

River Indus at Taunsa & River Kabul at Nowshera are in High flood level.

River Indus at Guddu & Sukkur is in Medium Flood Level and at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma & Kotri is in low flood level.

VERY HIGH TO EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH LEVEL FLOODING is likely in the Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division and in Rivers/Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan from 23rd to 26th August, 2022.

Flows from Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division may rise Taunsa flows up to HIGH TO VERY HIGH FLOOD level from 23rd to 26th August, 2022. Urban Flooding is also expected in Sindh during the same period.