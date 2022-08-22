NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 067 (1300 hrs 18th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 19th Aug 2022)

[Excerpt]

13. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places is expected over central & upper Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of Light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Multan, Sargodha & D.I. Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over rest of the country.

14. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release

a. Met Office informed that the monsoon low-pressure area persists over eastern Sindh and adjoining west Rajasthan (India).Under the influence of this weather system: