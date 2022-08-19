Pakistan

NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 066 (1300 hrs 17th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 18th Aug 2022)

9. Flood Alert / River Flows.

  • Rivers Indus at Taunsa (Rising) & River Kabul at Nowshera are in medium flood level while River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu & Sukkur is in low flood level.

  • Severe flash flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division along with Rivers/Nullahs of eastern Balochistan during 18th to 19th August, 2022.

  • Flows from Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division may cause medium to high level flooding in River Indus at Taunsa, Guddu & Sukkur.

  • Severe urban flooding is also expected in Sindh on 18th August, 2022.

  • Wet spell may cause severe flash flooding in Rivers/ Nullahs of Balochistan & hill torrents of DG Khan Division on 19th August 2022. Flows from hill torrents of DG Khan Division may cause medium to high level flooding in river Indus at Nowshera & tributaries of Rivers Kabul & Indus from 21st to 23rd August 2022.

