NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 066 (1300 hrs 17th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 18th Aug 2022)

9. Flood Alert / River Flows.

Rivers Indus at Taunsa (Rising) & River Kabul at Nowshera are in medium flood level while River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu & Sukkur is in low flood level.

Severe flash flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division along with Rivers/Nullahs of eastern Balochistan during 18th to 19th August, 2022.

Flows from Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division may cause medium to high level flooding in River Indus at Taunsa, Guddu & Sukkur.

Severe urban flooding is also expected in Sindh on 18th August, 2022.