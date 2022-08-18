NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 065 (1300 hrs 16th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 17th Aug 2022)

[Excerpt]

13. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD.

Widespread thunderstorm/ rain with Heavy to very heavy falls at scattered places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Multan, Sargodha & D.I. Khan Divisions. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over rest of the country except west Balochistan.

14. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release

a. Met Office informed that the monsoon low-pressure area persists over eastern Sindh and adjoining west Rajasthan(India).Under the influence of this weather system:

Widespread Rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy /very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) & accompanied with occasional strong winds likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot , Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar distts & Karachi division till 19 August.

Widespread Rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy /very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Jahfarabad, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Pishin,Qilla Saifullah, Barkhan, Musakhel, Chaman, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Panjgur, Kharan, Nushki, Awaran and Turbat from today to 21 August.

The continuing wet spell over northeastern & southern districts of Balochistan to become intense during 18-20 August which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts & downstream.

b. Impacts: