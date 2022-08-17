NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 064 (1300 hrs 15th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 16th Aug 2022)

Severe flash flooding is also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division along with Rivers/Nullahs of Balochistan during 17 th to 19th August, 2022. Flows from Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division from 17th August, 2022 may cause Medium to High Level Flooding in River Indus at Taunsa, Guddu & Sukkur. Urban Flooding is also expected in Sindh during 16th to 19th August, 2022.