NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 063 (1300 hrs 14th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 15th Aug 2022)

13. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over the Upper catchments of Rivers Kabul & Indus along with Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the Upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi along with Sindh, Eastern and Coastal Balochistan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan & D.I. Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the country.

14. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move west along Makran Coast. Due to this weather system monsoon currents are continuously penetrating southern parts of the country and another low pressure area is likely to approach Sindh on 16 August, under the influence of this system, following is expected: -

a. Islamabad Capital Territory

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Islamabad with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

Balochistan

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Balochistan with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

● Widespread rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls expected in Balochistan with occasional gaps from 16-18 August (Sunday to Thursday).

b. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

c. Punjab

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Punjab with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

d. Sindh

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Sindh with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

● Widespread rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls expected in Sindh with occasional gaps from 16-18 August (Sunday to Thursday).

e. Gilgit Baltistan

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Gilgit Baltistan with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

f. Azad Jammu & Kashmir

● Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in AJ&K with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).