NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 062 (1300 hrs 13th Aug 2022 - 1400 hrs 14th Aug 2022)

3. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over Sindh, Eastern & Coastal Balochistan along with DI Khan, DG Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sargodha Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the country.

