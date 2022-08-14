NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 061 (1300 hrs 12th Aug 2022 - 1300 hrs 13th Aug 2022)

excerpt

13. Weather Forecast for next 24 hours by PMD. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over Sindh, Eastern & Coastal Balochistan along with Bahawalpur Division. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the Upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan, Multan & DG Khan Divisions.

14. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release. P Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move west along Makran Coast.

Due to this weather system monsoon currents are continuously penetrating southern parts of the country and another low pressure area is likely to approach Sindh on 16 August, under the influence of this system, following is expected: -

a. Islamabad Capital Territory

Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Islamabad with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Balochistan with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

Widespread rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls expected in Balochistan with occasional gaps from 16-18 August (Sunday to Thursday).

b. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

c. Punjab

Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Punjab with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

d. Sindh

Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Sindh with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

Widespread rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls expected in Sindh with occasional gaps from 16-18 August (Sunday to Thursday).

e. Gilgit Baltistan

Rain-wind / thundershowers with a few heavy falls expected in Gilgit Baltistan with occasional gaps from 14-16 August (Sunday to Tuesday).

f. Azad Jammu & Kashmir