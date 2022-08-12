NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 059 (1300 hrs 10th Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 11th Aug 2022)

[Excerpt]

13. Weather Forecast for next 24 – 48 hours by PMD.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over rest of the country from 12 th to 14 th August 2022.

INTENSE MONSOON ACTIVITY is likely continue over Sindh, Balochistan along with Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, DGKhan & Multan Divisions from 12th to 14th August 2022.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain is expected over the Upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan & Sargodha Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the rest of country.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over Sindh, eastern Balochistan along with Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan & DG Khan Divisions.

14. Weather Alert / Advisory / Press Release. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the Country and likely to become stronger from 10 August (Wednesday), under the influence of this system, following is expected: -

Islamabad Capital Territory

Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Islamabad with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday).

Balochistan

Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Eastern Balochistan with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in parts of Balochistan with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

Punjab

Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Northeast Punjab with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Punjab with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

Sindh

Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Southeastern Sindh with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Sindh with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

Gilgit Baltistan

Rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Gilgit Baltistan with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir

Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in AJ&K with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).