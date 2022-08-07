NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 054 (1300 hrs 5th Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 6th Aug 2022)

excerpt

10. Weather Alert/ Advisory. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the Country and likely to become stronger from 10 August (Wednesday), under the influence of this system, following is expected: -

• Islamabad Capital Territory

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

• More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Islamabad with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday).

• Balochistan

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Eastern Balochistan with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

• More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in parts of Balochistan with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday).

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

• More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

• Punjab

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Northeast Punjab with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

• More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Punjab with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

• Sindh

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in Southeastern Sindh with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

• More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Sindh with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

• Gilgit Baltistan

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in Gilgit Baltistan with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)

• Azad Jammu & Kashmir

• Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated heavy falls expected in AJ&K with occasional gaps from 6-9 August (Saturday to Tuesday).

• More rain-wind / thundershowers with scattered heavy falls expected in AJ&K with occasional gaps from 10-13 August (Wednesday to Saturday)