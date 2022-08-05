NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 052 (1300 hrs 3rd Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 4th Aug 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Prov/ State
ICT
Daily Incidents
NTR (Nothing to Report)
Prov/ State
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
No new incident/ event reported; data reconciled for previous deaths/ injury by PDMA Balochistan: 01x male & 01x child died and 01x male injured.
Prov/ State
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incidents
PDMA KP reconciled following old data: -
-
District Dera Ismail Khan. (30th July – 01st Aug 2022) 12x houses fully & 7x houses partially damaged.
-
District Hangu. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 1x house fully and 1x house partially damaged.
-
District Malakand. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 02x houses fully damaged.
-
District North Waziristan. (31st July 2022) 7x houses fully & 5x houses partially damaged and 04x cattle perished.
Prov/ State
Punjab
Daily Incidents
District Multan. 01x house partially damaged and 03x males injured.
Prov/ State
Sindh
Daily Incidents
District Hyderabad. On 1st Aug 2022, due to current rain spell, 03x children died and 01x male, 03x females & 04x children got injured.
District Jamshoro. 01x male, 01x female and 01x child died.
Prov/ State
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incidents
NTR
Prov/ State
AJ&K
Daily Incidents
District Poonch. 02x children drowned in the river.