NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 052 (1300 hrs 3rd Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 4th Aug 2022)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR (Nothing to Report)

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

No new incident/ event reported; data reconciled for previous deaths/ injury by PDMA Balochistan: 01x male & 01x child died and 01x male injured.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

PDMA KP reconciled following old data: -

District Dera Ismail Khan. (30th July – 01st Aug 2022) 12x houses fully & 7x houses partially damaged.

District Hangu. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 1x house fully and 1x house partially damaged.

District Malakand. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 02x houses fully damaged.

District North Waziristan. (31st July 2022) 7x houses fully & 5x houses partially damaged and 04x cattle perished.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District Multan. 01x house partially damaged and 03x males injured.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Hyderabad. On 1st Aug 2022, due to current rain spell, 03x children died and 01x male, 03x females & 04x children got injured.

District Jamshoro. 01x male, 01x female and 01x child died.

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

District Poonch. 02x children drowned in the river.