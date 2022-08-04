NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 051 (1300 hrs 2nd Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 3rd Aug 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Prov/ State
ICT
Daily Incidents
NTR (Nothing to Report)
Prov/ State
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
No new incident/ event reported, however for reconciliation of data, previous deaths of 06x males, 07x females and 02x child reported after on ground confirmation by PDMA Balochistan.
Prov/ State
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incidents
Due to current rain spell/ flooding, following damages reported:- - District Abbottabad. 01x houses fully & 04x house partially damaged.
-
District Bajour. 01x house partially damaged, 01x female dead and 02x males injured.
-
District Buner. 05x houses partially damaged.
-
District Dera Ismail Khan. (31st July – 01st Aug 2022) 16x houses fully & 37x house partially damaged and 04x cattle perished.
-
District Hangu. (27th July – 31st July 2022) 4x houses partially damaged.
-
District Mardan. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 01x child dead, 01x male, 01x female, 01x child got injured and 11x houses fully & 32x house partially damaged.
-
District North Waziristan. (31st July 2022) 10x houses fully & 05x house partially damaged and 156x kanal of corps land.
-
District South Waziristan. (31st July 2022) 01x child flooded away.
-
District Haripur. (1 st Aug 2022) 20x houses partially damaged.
-
District Kurram. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 03x houses & 01x madrasa partially damaged and 24x kanal crop land damaged.
-
District Malakand. 01x house partially damaged.
-
District Nowshera. 09x houses partially damaged.
Prov/ State
Punjab
Daily Incidents
-
District Muzaffarghar. Due to current rain spell, 01x house partially damaged and 01x female dead.
-
District Multan. Due to current rain spell, 01x house partially damaged and 01x male injured.
-
District Lodhran. Due to water erosion the river bank has fallen and 02x children were drown in Satluj River.
Prov/ State
Sindh
Daily Incidents
District Karachi. 01x female & 01x child died and 02x male & children got injured due to building collapse.
Prov/ State
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incidents
NTR
Prov/ State
AJ&K
Daily Incidents
Due to current rain spell/ flooding, following damages reported:- - District Mirpur. 01x child drown in water channel.
-
District Jehlum valley. 01x house fully damaged and 01x male dead.
-
District Bagh. 0 8 x houses fully & 16x house partially damaged and 01x male got injured.
-
District Kotli. 0 2 x houses fully & 02x house partially damaged.
-
District Poonch. 1 0 x houses fully & 05x house partially damaged.
-
District Haveli. (26th July- 1st Aug2022) 20x houses fully & 48x house partially damaged.