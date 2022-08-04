NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 051 (1300 hrs 2nd Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 3rd Aug 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR (Nothing to Report)

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

No new incident/ event reported, however for reconciliation of data, previous deaths of 06x males, 07x females and 02x child reported after on ground confirmation by PDMA Balochistan.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

Due to current rain spell/ flooding, following damages reported:- - District Abbottabad. 01x houses fully & 04x house partially damaged.

District Bajour. 01x house partially damaged, 01x female dead and 02x males injured.

District Buner. 05x houses partially damaged.

District Dera Ismail Khan. (31st July – 01st Aug 2022) 16x houses fully & 37x house partially damaged and 04x cattle perished.

District Hangu. (27th July – 31st July 2022) 4x houses partially damaged.

District Mardan. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 01x child dead, 01x male, 01x female, 01x child got injured and 11x houses fully & 32x house partially damaged.

District North Waziristan. (31st July 2022) 10x houses fully & 05x house partially damaged and 156x kanal of corps land.

District South Waziristan. (31st July 2022) 01x child flooded away.

District Haripur. (1 st Aug 2022) 20x houses partially damaged.

District Kurram. (29th July – 01st Aug 2022) 03x houses & 01x madrasa partially damaged and 24x kanal crop land damaged.

District Malakand. 01x house partially damaged.

District Nowshera. 09x houses partially damaged.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District Muzaffarghar. Due to current rain spell, 01x house partially damaged and 01x female dead.

District Multan. Due to current rain spell, 01x house partially damaged and 01x male injured.

District Lodhran. Due to water erosion the river bank has fallen and 02x children were drown in Satluj River.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Karachi. 01x female & 01x child died and 02x male & children got injured due to building collapse.

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

Due to current rain spell/ flooding, following damages reported:- - District Mirpur. 01x child drown in water channel.