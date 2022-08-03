NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 050 (1300 hrs 1st Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 2nd Aug 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Prov/ State
ICT
Daily Incidents
NTR (Nothing to Report)
Prov/ State
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
No new incident/ event reported, however for reconciliation of data, previous deaths of 06x males, 04x females, 03x children reported after on ground confirmation by PDMA Balochistan.
Prov/State
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incidents
Due to current rain spell/ flooding, following damages reported:-
- District Malakand.
- On 31st July 2022, 02x houses partially damaged.
- 01x cattle shed partially damaged.
- Meshtakay Agra Road, blocked for all kinds of traffic.
- District Mardan. 01x male & 02x females dead and 01x female & 03x children injured.
- District South Waziristan. 02x children drowned while 01x child got injured.
- District Upper Dir. 01x house partially damaged.
- District Upper Kohistan. Following damages reported were reported on 31st July 2022:
- 07x houses fully damaged.
- 20x water channels damaged.
- 02x cattle perished.
- 02x hydel power plants damaged.
- 237x kanal, 10x marla agriculture land damaged.
- 01x water mill damaged.
- 01x bridge damaged.
- 01 suspension bridge damaged.
- District Shangla. Due to landsliding, Kass Lelonai Road is blocked for all kinds of traffic.
- District Abbottabad. Due to landsliding, main road from Ghari Habib Ullah to Boi was blocked for all kinds of traffic.