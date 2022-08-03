Pakistan

NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 050 (1300 hrs 1st Aug 2022 – 1300 hrs 2nd Aug 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR (Nothing to Report)

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

No new incident/ event reported, however for reconciliation of data, previous deaths of 06x males, 04x females, 03x children reported after on ground confirmation by PDMA Balochistan.

Prov/State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

Due to current rain spell/ flooding, following damages reported:-

  • District Malakand.
  • On 31st July 2022, 02x houses partially damaged.
  • 01x cattle shed partially damaged.
  • Meshtakay Agra Road, blocked for all kinds of traffic.
  • District Mardan. 01x male & 02x females dead and 01x female & 03x children injured.
  • District South Waziristan. 02x children drowned while 01x child got injured.
  • District Upper Dir. 01x house partially damaged.
  • District Upper Kohistan. Following damages reported were reported on 31st July 2022:
  • 07x houses fully damaged.
  • 20x water channels damaged.
  • 02x cattle perished.
  • 02x hydel power plants damaged.
  • 237x kanal, 10x marla agriculture land damaged.
  • 01x water mill damaged.
  • 01x bridge damaged.
  • 01 suspension bridge damaged.
  • District Shangla. Due to landsliding, Kass Lelonai Road is blocked for all kinds of traffic.
  • District Abbottabad. Due to landsliding, main road from Ghari Habib Ullah to Boi was blocked for all kinds of traffic.

Related Content