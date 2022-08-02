NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 049 (1300 hrs 31st July 2022 – 1300 hrs 1st Aug 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR (Nothing to Report)

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Zhob. Due to rain/flash flooding, 06x males died.

District Jhal Magsi. Due to flooding 02x males & 01x female died.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

District Bajaur. Due to rain, 3x houses fully and 9x houses partially damaged and 03x cattle perished.

District Dera Ismail Khan. Due to rain (29th – 30th July 2022), 34x houses partially damaged and 01x cattle perished.

District Lower Dir. Due to rain, 01x male dead and 01x house partially damaged.

District Malakand. Due to rain, 01x child died and 01x house fully & 05x houses partially damaged.

District Upper Dir. Due to rain, 01x male dead and 01x house partially & 01 house fully damaged.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District DG khan.

Due to rain, 04x males died and 04x females, 01x male injured and 02x house partially damaged.

18 x dead bodies are recovered out of which 3 have been identified (details to follow).

District Layyah. Due to rain, 01x male died, 01x male and 04x females injured.

District Okara. Due to rain, 01x female and 01x child died, 02x females and 02x children injured. 03x houses partially damaged.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Karachi. 1x male died on 22nd July 2022, due to rain is reported on 31st Jul 2022.

District Khairpur. Due to heavy rain, 09x children injured.

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

District Diamer. Due to flash flood, bridge at Achar Nallah is washed away, blocking KKH and Chinese camp established for Dassu Dam has been damaged.

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

District Poonch. Due rain, 1 x house collapsed resulting into deaths of 03x males and 07 females, whereas, 02x males injured.

District Kotli. Due rain, 01x house fully damaged.

Muzaffarabad. Due to landsliding, road between Muzaffarabad and Abbottabad is blocked.