NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 046 (1300 hrs 29th July 2022 – 1300 hrs 30th July 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Prov/ State
ICT
Daily Incidents
NTR (Nothing to Report)
Prov/ State
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
District Nushki. Due to heavy rain induced flash floods; Nushki City, Ahmadwal, Qadrabad affected.
Prov/ State
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incidents
District Mardan. Heavy rains caused 2 x Deaths, 3 x Injured, 1 x FD House, 6 x PD Houses.
District Swabi. Heavy rains induced flooding caused 2 x Deaths and 14 x PD Houses.
District Charsadda. Heavy rains induced flooding caused 71 x FD Houses and 79 x PD Houses.
District Nowshera. Heavy rains caused 4 x Injured and 1 x PD House.
District Khyber. Heavy rains caused 23 x PD Houses.
District Mohmand. Heavy rains induced flood caused 1 x Death, 1 x Injured, 2 x FD Houses and 8 x PD Houses.
District Bajaur. Heavy rains caused 2 x Injured, 7 x FD Houses and 20 x PD Houses.
District Buner. Heavy rains caused 4 x PD Houses and 14 x FD Houses.
District Malakand. Heavy rains caused 1 x PD House.
District Swat. Heavy rains caused 1 x Death and 1 x FD House.
District Mansehra. Heavy rains caused 1 x Death, 5 x FD Houses and 13 x PD Houses.
District DI Khan. Heavy rains induced flooding caused 5 x FD Houses and 5 x PD Houses.
District S. Waziristan. Heavy rains caused 1 x FD House.
District Hangu. Heavy rains caused 2 x FD Houses and 4 x PD Houses.
Prov/ State
Punjab
Daily Incidents
District Jhelum. Due to heavy rains, wall of mosque collapsed causing 3 x Deaths and 19 x Injuries.
District Muzaffargarh. Due heavy rains, 3 x Injured 2 x PD Houses.
District Mandi Bahauddin. Due to heavy rains 1 x Death, 1 x Injured and 1 x PD House.
District DG Khan. Due to heavy rain induced flooding, 4 x Deaths due to drowning.
District Multan. Due to heavy rains, 1 x PD House
Prov/ State
Sindh
Daily Incidents
District Dadu.1 x Death due to drowning in Nai Gaj, Haji Khan.
District Qambar-Shahdadkot. 1 x Death due to electrocution.
Prov/ State
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incidents
District Hunza. Increased water flow in Hasanabad Nullah caused erosion along approaches to Irish Crossing bridge. Traffic suspended, diverted through Nagar.
District Nagar. Flash flooding caused debris slide on KKH at Sikandarabad, resultantly KKH is blocked.
Prov/ State
AJ&K
Daily Incidents
NTR