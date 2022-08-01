NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 045 (1300 hrs 28th July 2022 – 1300 hrs 29th July 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR (Nothing to Report)

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Lasbella. Due to heavy rain and flash floods, following is reported.

Lunda Bridge at Uthal and Gaddani Bridge at Hub has been damaged. Local administration has reported that traffic is suspended however, as per NHA diversions have been made functional and traffic is plying.

Approx 2,100x people stranded at various locations.

Electricity and telecommunication system is interrupted

District Quetta. Due to heavy rain, Sara Khula Dam is damaged resulting into flash floods in low-lying areas.

District Qila Saifullah. Due to heavy rains, 02x Males, 02x females 01x child died, 02x Males and 02x females injured.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

Due to heavy rains/ floods following incident/ damages are reported

District Abbottabad. On 27th July 2022, 01x house fully damaged.

District Charsadda. 02x houses partially damaged.

District Dera Ismail Khan. 42x houses are partially damaged and 6 x houses fully damaged in Mauza Chigri, Jumma Shareef, Shamer, Ghamsan and Daraban Khurd.

District Hangu. 03x houses partially damaged.

District Khyber. 18x houses partially damaged and 01x male, 01 female, 01x child dead and 01x female & 03x children injured.

District Malakand. On 26th July 2022, 01x house partially damaged.

District Mansehra. On 27th July 2022, 01x bridge damaged.

District Mardan. 02x houses partially damaged.

District Nowshera. 02x houses partially damaged.

District Swat.02x houses partially damaged.

District Upper-Chitral. 25x houses partially damaged and 01x house fully damaged.

District Mohmand. Due to heavy rain and landsliding, Manari to Dabar Road, Tehsil Prang is blocked, Roads and Bridges are also damaged in Tehsil Pindiali (details to follow).

District Upper-Chitral. Due to rain/ landsliding, Yarkhoon-Broghil road and Mastuj to Chuinj road was blocked at different points.

District Kohistan. Due to flood, a portion of Kandia road was washed away.

District South Waziristan. Due to heavy rain/ Landsliding main Karrama-Ladha road blocked near Shinkai.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District Gujranwala. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged and 01x female injured.

District DG Khan. Due to heavy rain, 02x houses damaged resulting into 01x male, 05x females and 03x children dead and 06x children injured

District Sahiwal. Due to heavy rains, 01x warehouse collapsed resulting into 04x females dead, 05x males and 09x females injured.

District Chinot. Due to heavy rain, 03x houses were partially damaged resulting into 04x males & 01x female injured.

District Okara. Due to heavy rain, following reported:

01x tea-stall damaged, 01x male injured.

01x cattle shed collapsed, 01x male died and 05x males injured.

District Narowal. Due to heavy rain, 01x partially house damaged 01x male and 01x female dead & 01x child injured.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Shikarpur. Due to rains, 01x house fully damaged.

District Korangi. Due to rains, (22nd - 26th July, 2022) 3x houses partially damaged and 4x males, 4x females & 6x Children displaced

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

District Ghanche. Due to heavy rain/ flash flooding, following damages are reported:

Due to landslide Siachen Road is blocked at Gursay.

Siachen road is blocked at Sino Mashabroom due to flash flood.

3x roads blocked at Surmo due to flash flood.

Crops and agricultural land damaged in Garbocho, Khaplu nearby polo Ground

District Kharmang. Due to heavy rain/ flash flooding, following damages are reported in / around Pari village:

Main Kargil Rd blocked due to flood hit from opposite site Nallah

Link Rd from Gamba Pari to Goma Pari washed away.

01x RCC bridge washed away.

01x truss bridge washed away.

02x foot bridges washed away.

05x heads of water channels washed away.

Water supply of 02x villages partially damaged.

Poles of Power supply damaged with LT lines and accessories.

02x protective bunds at partially damaged.

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

District Sudhnoti. Due to rains, on 27th July 2022, 2x houses fully, 3x houses & 1x cattle farm partially damaged.