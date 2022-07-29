NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 044 (1300 hrs 27th July 2022 – 1300 hrs 28th July 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR (Nothing to Report)

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Killa Abdullah. Due to flash flood, 01x male died.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

District Mardan. Due to heavy rains, (11th – 15th July), 02x houses partially damaged.

District Abbottabad. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged.

District D.I.Khan.

On 25th July, due to heavy rain, 06x houses partially damaged in Tehsil Daraban.

On 24th July, due to floods, 07x houses partially, 18x houses fully damaged in Ramak area.

District Karak. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged resulting into death of 02x children and injury of 01x child.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

Sitrep not yet received.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Dadu. Due to floods, following were reported: -

01x male and 01x child died due to electrocution.

436x houses partially damaged.

116x houses fully damaged.

5x provincial highways and 50x district highways damaged (Details to follow).

181x schools damaged.

District Shaheed Benazirabad. Due to rains (01 July – 27 July) following were reported:- - 01x child died due to house collapse.

279x houses partially damaged

2030x houses fully damaged.

124676x acres area damaged.

District N.Feroze. Due to rains, 01x male and 01x child died.

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

Sitrep not yet received.

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

District Bagh