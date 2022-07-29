NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 044 (1300 hrs 27th July 2022 – 1300 hrs 28th July 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Prov/ State
ICT
Daily Incidents
NTR (Nothing to Report)
Prov/ State
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
District Killa Abdullah. Due to flash flood, 01x male died.
Prov/ State
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incidents
District Mardan. Due to heavy rains, (11th – 15th July), 02x houses partially damaged.
District Abbottabad. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged.
District D.I.Khan.
-
On 25th July, due to heavy rain, 06x houses partially damaged in Tehsil Daraban.
-
On 24th July, due to floods, 07x houses partially, 18x houses fully damaged in Ramak area.
District Karak. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged resulting into death of 02x children and injury of 01x child.
Prov/ State
Punjab
Daily Incidents
Sitrep not yet received.
Prov/ State
Sindh
Daily Incidents
District Dadu. Due to floods, following were reported: -
-
01x male and 01x child died due to electrocution.
-
436x houses partially damaged.
-
116x houses fully damaged.
-
5x provincial highways and 50x district highways damaged (Details to follow).
-
181x schools damaged.
District Shaheed Benazirabad. Due to rains (01 July – 27 July) following were reported:- - 01x child died due to house collapse.
-
279x houses partially damaged
-
2030x houses fully damaged.
-
124676x acres area damaged.
District N.Feroze. Due to rains, 01x male and 01x child died.
Prov/ State
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incidents
Sitrep not yet received.
Prov/ State
AJ&K
Daily Incidents
District Bagh
-
Due to floods, safety wall of grid station fell down in Mahal Nullah.
-
Due to landslide, Bagh to Sudhan Gali road blocked at Beer Pani.