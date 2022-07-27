NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 042 (1300 hrs 25 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 26 July 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Lasbella. Due to flash flood Lunda Bridge at Uthal and Gandami Bridge at Hub damaged. Traffic suspended on National Highway between Karachi and Quetta. 300-500 people stranded due to road block.

District Jhalmagsi. Urban flooding reported at Gandhawa City, Ghot Khudabashk, Ghot Sharbat Khan Lashri and adjoining areas. No damages reported.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

District Peshawar. Due to heavy rain/ flood, 08x houses partially damaged and 50x Kanal of crops damaged in Mattani area.

District Khyber. On 24th July 2022, due to heavy rains, 84x houses partially damaged resulting into 01x child’s death and 05x females injured.

District Buner. Due to heavy rains, 02x houses partially damaged.

District Lower Chitral. Due to heavy rain/flood, following damages were reported in Merdin, Garam Chashma:-

• 02x houses fully damaged

• 03x houses partially damaged

• 06x irrigation channels

• 02x Hydel Power stations

• 03x Drinking Water Supply

District Upper Kohistan. On 23rd July, 2022, due to flash floods in Uchar Nullah:-

• 38x houses fully damaged

• 17x houses partially damaged,

• 02x cattle shed damaged,

• 07x micro hydel damaged,

• 01x cattle perished,

• 01x school damaged,

• 01x suspension bridge damaged

District Dera Ismail Khan. Due to heavy rain, following damages were reported:

• 04x houses fully, 03x houses partially damaged in Muryali and Kotla Siadan areas.

• 10x houses fully, 18x houses partially damaged, and 01x Masjid collapsed in Mauza Ganjoo.

• 01x house partially damaged in Chowdwan Circle,

• 04x houses partially damaged, 11x cattle perished in Darazinda. District Hangu. Due to heavy rain 02x houses partially damaged in Thall.

District Kurram. Due to heavy rain/landslide, 04x houses partially, 01x house fully damaged resulting into 01x male’s death.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District Jhang. Due to heavy rain following were reported:-

• 01x house partially damaged and 02x livestock died in Tehsil Shorkot.

• 01x house partially damaged resulting into 02x females injured in Tehsil Ahmed Pur Sial.

District Rajanpur. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged resulting into 01x child’s death and 01x child injured in Tehsil Jampur.

District Layyah. Due to heavy rain, roof of a house collapsed and 02x males, 05x females & 01x child injured in Tehsil Choubara.

District Muzaffargarh. Due to heavy rain following damages were reported:

• 01x house partially damaged and 01x female injured in tehsil Jatoi.

• 02x house partially damaged and 05x Children injured in tehsil Alipur.

• 01x house partially damaged and 01x female injured in tehsil Kot-Addu.

• 02x house partially damaged and 01x male & 01x female injured in tehsil Muzaffargarh.

District Vehari. Due to heavy rain, 01x house partially damaged and 01x female injured in tehsil, Vehari.

District Bahawalpur. Due to heavy rains, 01x Child died by drowning in the rainwater pond in tehsil Bahawalpur.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Tharparkar. Due to rainfall (13 July – 25 July), 26x houses partially damaged and 47x cattle perished.

District Khairpur. Due to heavy rains, following were reported

• On 24th July, 04x houses fully damaged.

• On (21st July - 22nd July) 04x persons died and 01x injured.

West Karachi. 02x houses, 15x roads damaged and 01x person died due to electrocution.

District Sanghar. 01x child died due to electrocution.

Karachi South. 03x males and 01x child died due to electrocution.

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

District Poonch. On 24th July, due to torrential rain:

• 02x houses partially damaged in Tehsil Abbaspur.

• 02x houses fully and 01x partially damaged in Tehsil Hajeera.