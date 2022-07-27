NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 041 (1300 hrs 24 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 25 July 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Jaffarabad. 01x female, 01x child died due to heavy rain induced roof collapse

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

District Khyber. 01x female, 02x children injured, 03x Houses partially damaged due to heavy rains.

District Mohmand. 01x House FD, 01x House PD due to heavy rain.

District Lower Chitral. 05x Houses PD due to flash flood.

District Lower Dir. 01x child died, 01x House PD due to heavy rains.

District Upper Dir. 01x House PD due to landslide.

District Hangu. 01 x House PD due to heavy rains.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District Muzaffargarh.

• 01x PD and 01x male injured due to heavy rains in Tehsil Jatoi.

• 02x males and 04x females injured due to roof collapse in Tehsil Alipur.

• 01x child died, 02x females and 03x children injured. District Bahawalpur.

• 01x male, 02x females injured due to roof collapse in Tehsil Ahmadpur East.

• 01x male and 01x female injured due to roof collapse in Bahawalpur Saddar.

District Faisalabad. 01x male and 01x female injured due to partial house damaged.

District Layyah. 02x males and 02x females injured due to roof collapse.

District D.G.Khan. 02x males, 01x female died and 01x female injured due to roof collapse in Tehsil Taunsa.

District Lodhran. 01x female and 02x children injured due to roof collapase.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

District Badin. Due to heavy rain, urban flooding was reported in different parts of Badin, however no loss of life reported.

District Malir. 01x river bridge cracked.

Distrcit Jamshoro. Due to overspill of Nai Baran from 1st – 24th July following were reported:

• 01x person died and 10x injured

• 1250x houses damaged

• 25x km road from Dhorajee to Tiko Baran damaged at various portions.

Kamber Shadadkot. 98x houses partially damaged and 128x

houses fully damaged, while 28x livestock affected.

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

District Gilgit

• Flash flood reported at Sakarkoi Gilgit, resulting into 02x houses, 100x rft water channel damaged.

• Due to Flash flood in Jutal, 40x houses, 30x cattle sheds and water channel poles (14MW) got damaged.

District Ghizer. Flash flood reported at District Ghizer, no casualty reported.

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

NTR