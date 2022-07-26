NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 040 (1300 hrs 23 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 24 July 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Prov/ State

ICT

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Dera Bugti. 1 x Death due to flash flood.

Prov/ State

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incidents

District Upper Chitral. 8 x FD Houses, 3 x PD Houses due to heavy rain induced flash flood.

District Haripur. 1 x FD House, 3 x PD Houses due to heavy rains.

District DI Khan. 1 x Death, 2 x Injured, 5 x FD Houses, 17 x PD Houses and 14 x Cattle Lost due to heavy rain induced flash flood.

District Kohistan. Flash flood occurred last night which blocked KKH at Uchar, however KKH was re-opened by 0930 hours today. Details to follow.

Prov/ State

Punjab

Daily Incidents

District Muzaffargarh. 1 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Chiniot. 2 x Deaths, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Jhang. 2 x Injured, 2 x PD Houses due to heavy rains.

District Multan. 1 x Death, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Layyah. 1 x Death, 1 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Lahore. 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Sheikhupura. 2 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Faisalabad. 1 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.

District Bahawalpur. 2 x Injured, 2 x PD Houses due to heavy rains.

Prov/ State

Sindh

Daily Incidents

NTR

Prov/ State

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incidents

District Gilgit. Flash flooding reported at Jutal, Sultanabad, Bagrote, Oshkhandas, Baseen, Sakarkoi, Nomal and Naltar.

Minor landslides reported on KKH and blocked from Jutal to Guru Juglote. No loss of life reported. However, 42 x Houses PD.

District Ghizer. Rains / flash flooding reported across District. Sherqilla Village flooded due to nullah overflow, flooding adopted same route as 5 Jul incident. Furthermore, Ghizer-Shandur Rd blocked due to flooding

Prov/ State

AJ&K

Daily Incidents

NTR