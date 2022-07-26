NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 040 (1300 hrs 23 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 24 July 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Prov/ State
ICT
Daily Incidents
NTR
Prov/ State
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
District Dera Bugti. 1 x Death due to flash flood.
Prov/ State
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incidents
District Upper Chitral. 8 x FD Houses, 3 x PD Houses due to heavy rain induced flash flood.
District Haripur. 1 x FD House, 3 x PD Houses due to heavy rains.
District DI Khan. 1 x Death, 2 x Injured, 5 x FD Houses, 17 x PD Houses and 14 x Cattle Lost due to heavy rain induced flash flood.
District Kohistan. Flash flood occurred last night which blocked KKH at Uchar, however KKH was re-opened by 0930 hours today. Details to follow.
Prov/ State
Punjab
Daily Incidents
District Muzaffargarh. 1 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Chiniot. 2 x Deaths, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Jhang. 2 x Injured, 2 x PD Houses due to heavy rains.
District Multan. 1 x Death, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Layyah. 1 x Death, 1 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Lahore. 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Sheikhupura. 2 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Faisalabad. 1 x Injured, 1 x PD House due to heavy rains.
District Bahawalpur. 2 x Injured, 2 x PD Houses due to heavy rains.
Prov/ State
Sindh
Daily Incidents
NTR
Prov/ State
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incidents
District Gilgit. Flash flooding reported at Jutal, Sultanabad, Bagrote, Oshkhandas, Baseen, Sakarkoi, Nomal and Naltar.
Minor landslides reported on KKH and blocked from Jutal to Guru Juglote. No loss of life reported. However, 42 x Houses PD.
District Ghizer. Rains / flash flooding reported across District. Sherqilla Village flooded due to nullah overflow, flooding adopted same route as 5 Jul incident. Furthermore, Ghizer-Shandur Rd blocked due to flooding
Prov/ State
AJ&K
Daily Incidents
NTR