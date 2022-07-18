NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 032 (1300 hrs 15 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 16 July 2022))

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Province/ Rgn

AJK

Daily Incident

NTR

Province/ Rgn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incident

Upper Dir. 1 x house partially damaged due to heavy rain.

District Kurram. 1 x house completely damaged due to heavy rain.

Lower Chitral. Aishrat Main road is blocked due to a flash flood on 13 July.

District Karak. Due to flood from 11th July to 13th July following were reported in Tehsil Takht e Nasrati.

• 1 x male and 1 x female died due to electrocution.

• 300 x houses fully damage.

• 1280 x houses partially damaged.

• 40 x Cattle Perished.

• 6.5 km road damaged.

District Swabi. 2 x houses completely damaged and 5 x houses partially damaged due to heavy rain.

District Malakand. 1 x house partially damaged due to heavy rain.

District Swat. 1 x house partially damaged due to heavy rain.

District Abbottabad. Landsliding reported near Naka Gali, Khotiala Road was blocked, however is open now.

Province/ Rgn

Balochistan

Daily Incident

District Barkhan. Due to heavy rain following reported: -

• 1 x house completely damaged.

• 3 x children injured.

• 5 x sheep died.

• 2 x bridges damaged (Kacher Kharcah Bridge and Mach City Link Bridge).

District Dera Bugti. Baikhar Bhal Dam damaged due to flood.

District Khuzdar. 20 x Kacha houses completely damaged due to heavy rain.

District Lasbela. Due to torrential downpour, Flash Flood generated which suspended traffic for 5 hrs on national highway

Province/ Rgn

Punjab

Daily Incident

District Muzaffargarh. Canal breach occurred which damaged 2 x Houses partially and damaged some cotton crops. No loss of life reported. Breach was filled.

District Bahawalnagar. Canal breach occurred due to overflow. No damages reported. Bund is being re-enforced.

Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 5 x Injured.

District Rawalpindi. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 4 x Injured.

District RYK. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 4 x Injured.

District Gujranwala. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 1 x Injured.

District Sheikhupura. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged.

District Kasur. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 4 x Injured.

Province/ Rgn

Sindh

Daily Incident

NTR

Province/ Rgn

ICT

Daily Incident

NTR

Province/ Rgn

GB

Daily Incident

District Hunza. Misgar Valley Road blocked due to flash flood.