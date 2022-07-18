NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 032 (1300 hrs 15 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 16 July 2022))

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Province/ Rgn
AJK
Daily Incident
NTR
Province/ Rgn
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incident
Upper Dir. 1 x house partially damaged due to heavy rain.
District Kurram. 1 x house completely damaged due to heavy rain.
Lower Chitral. Aishrat Main road is blocked due to a flash flood on 13 July.
District Karak. Due to flood from 11th July to 13th July following were reported in Tehsil Takht e Nasrati.
• 1 x male and 1 x female died due to electrocution.
• 300 x houses fully damage.
• 1280 x houses partially damaged.
• 40 x Cattle Perished.
• 6.5 km road damaged.
District Swabi. 2 x houses completely damaged and 5 x houses partially damaged due to heavy rain.
District Malakand. 1 x house partially damaged due to heavy rain.
District Swat. 1 x house partially damaged due to heavy rain.
District Abbottabad. Landsliding reported near Naka Gali, Khotiala Road was blocked, however is open now.
Province/ Rgn
Balochistan
Daily Incident
District Barkhan. Due to heavy rain following reported: -
• 1 x house completely damaged.
• 3 x children injured.
• 5 x sheep died.
• 2 x bridges damaged (Kacher Kharcah Bridge and Mach City Link Bridge).
District Dera Bugti. Baikhar Bhal Dam damaged due to flood.
District Khuzdar. 20 x Kacha houses completely damaged due to heavy rain.
District Lasbela. Due to torrential downpour, Flash Flood generated which suspended traffic for 5 hrs on national highway
Province/ Rgn
Punjab
Daily Incident
District Muzaffargarh. Canal breach occurred which damaged 2 x Houses partially and damaged some cotton crops. No loss of life reported. Breach was filled.
District Bahawalnagar. Canal breach occurred due to overflow. No damages reported. Bund is being re-enforced.
Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 5 x Injured.
District Rawalpindi. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 4 x Injured.
District RYK. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 4 x Injured.
District Gujranwala. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 1 x Injured.
District Sheikhupura. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged.
District Kasur. Due to rains, 1 x House damaged, 4 x Injured.
Province/ Rgn
Sindh
Daily Incident
NTR
Province/ Rgn
ICT
Daily Incident
NTR
Province/ Rgn
GB
Daily Incident
District Hunza. Misgar Valley Road blocked due to flash flood.