NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 031 (1300 hrs 14 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 15 July 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Province/ Rgn
AJK
Daily Incident
District Sudhnoti. 02x houses partially damaged due to torrential rain
Province/ Rgn
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incident
Due to heavy rains following were reported:-
Lower Chitral. 20x houses partially damaged.
District Swabi. 15x houses partially and 01x house completely damaged.
District Swat. 01x child died, 03x females injured and 01x house partially damaged.
Upper Dir. 01x house partially damaged.
Province/ Rgn
Balochistan
Daily Incident
District Dera Bugti. Baikhar Bhal dam damaged.
District Sibbi.
● Mach Bridge (C&W) got damaged.
● Nari River remained in high flood, however, no losses/ damages reported.
District Lasbella
● 1x culvert at Welpat Bela washed away due to flash flood, resulting into suspension of traffic and water affected the crops.
● Khakhar bridge approach got damaged. Markers have been placed and traffic resumed from one side.
Province/ Rgn
Punjab
Daily Incident
District Muzaffargarh. There was a breach in main Muzaffargarh canal at Utra Sandila (Thesil).
Province/ Rgn
Sindh
Daily Incident
District Badin. 02x males died due to electrocution and 03x males died due to lightning strike.
District Sanghar. 01x male died and 03x male injured due to a windstorm.
Tharparker. 21x Goats died due to lightning strike in Islamkot.
Province/ Rgn
ICT
Daily Incident
NTR
Province/ Rgn
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incident
District Hunza. Misgar Valley road blocked due to flash flood triggered by rainfall last night.
District Nagar. Hisper road blocked due to river erosion.