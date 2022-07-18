NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 031 (1300 hrs 14 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 15 July 2022)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Province/ Rgn

AJK

Daily Incident

District Sudhnoti. 02x houses partially damaged due to torrential rain

Province/ Rgn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incident

Due to heavy rains following were reported:-

Lower Chitral. 20x houses partially damaged.

District Swabi. 15x houses partially and 01x house completely damaged.

District Swat. 01x child died, 03x females injured and 01x house partially damaged.

Upper Dir. 01x house partially damaged.

Province/ Rgn

Balochistan

Daily Incident

District Dera Bugti. Baikhar Bhal dam damaged.

District Sibbi.

● Mach Bridge (C&W) got damaged.

● Nari River remained in high flood, however, no losses/ damages reported.

District Lasbella

● 1x culvert at Welpat Bela washed away due to flash flood, resulting into suspension of traffic and water affected the crops.

● Khakhar bridge approach got damaged. Markers have been placed and traffic resumed from one side.

Province/ Rgn

Punjab

Daily Incident

District Muzaffargarh. There was a breach in main Muzaffargarh canal at Utra Sandila (Thesil).

Province/ Rgn

Sindh

Daily Incident

District Badin. 02x males died due to electrocution and 03x males died due to lightning strike.

District Sanghar. 01x male died and 03x male injured due to a windstorm.

Tharparker. 21x Goats died due to lightning strike in Islamkot.

Province/ Rgn

ICT

Daily Incident

NTR

Province/ Rgn

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incident

District Hunza. Misgar Valley road blocked due to flash flood triggered by rainfall last night.

District Nagar. Hisper road blocked due to river erosion.