NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 030 (1300 hrs 13 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 14 July 2022)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

AJK

Nothing to Report (NTR)

Balochistan

District Lesbela. 01x protected bund broken in winda area of District Lasbella, no damages / causalities reported.

District Zhob. 2x Males died due to drowning (Details to follow).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

District Nowshera. 03x houses partially damaged.

District Haripur

04x houses completely damaged.

Road blocked for all kinds of traffic near underconstruction bridge at Choi village, Tehsil Khanpur.

District Mardan 05x houses partially and 11x houses completely damaged.

District Swabi. 02x houses partially damaged.

Lower Chitral. 04x houses completely damaged due to flood.

Distrct Hangu. 01x house completely damaged.

District Karak. 03x males, 01x female and 02x children died due to flood

Punjab

District Rawalpindi. 3x children died due to drowning in rain water.

District Mandi Bahauddin. 2x females and 1x child injured due to roof collapse.

District Faisalabad. 1x female injured due to wall collapse during rain.

District Attock. 1x male injured.

Sindh

NTR

ICT

NTR

Gilgit Baltistan

Detail of events from 1st to 13th July 2022. Events occurred due to flash flooding and GLOF, have been reported by GBDMA in a consolidated report on 13 July 2022: -

District Ghizer

04x females and 01x child died.

02x children missing.

03x people injured.

01x bridge collapsed.

District Diamer

01x person died.

21x houses partially damaged.

3x truss bridges completely washed away.

District Hunza

03x foot bridges damaged.

04x channels of headwork damaged.

District Gilgit