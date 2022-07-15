NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 030 (1300 hrs 13 July 2022 – 1300 hrs 14 July 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)
Province/ Rgn
AJK
Daily Incident
Nothing to Report (NTR)
Province/ Rgn
Balochistan
Daily Incident
District Lesbela. 01x protected bund broken in winda area of District Lasbella, no damages / causalities reported.
District Zhob. 2x Males died due to drowning (Details to follow).
Province/ Rgn
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incident
District Nowshera. 03x houses partially damaged.
District Haripur
-
04x houses completely damaged.
-
Road blocked for all kinds of traffic near underconstruction bridge at Choi village, Tehsil Khanpur.
District Mardan 05x houses partially and 11x houses completely damaged.
District Swabi. 02x houses partially damaged.
Lower Chitral. 04x houses completely damaged due to flood.
Distrct Hangu. 01x house completely damaged.
District Karak. 03x males, 01x female and 02x children died due to flood
Province/ Rgn
Punjab
Daily Incident
District Rawalpindi. 3x children died due to drowning in rain water.
District Mandi Bahauddin. 2x females and 1x child injured due to roof collapse.
District Faisalabad. 1x female injured due to wall collapse during rain.
District Attock. 1x male injured.
Province/ Rgn
Sindh
Daily Incident
NTR
Province/ Rgn
ICT
Daily Incident
NTR
Province/ Rgn
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incident
Detail of events from 1st to 13th July 2022. Events occurred due to flash flooding and GLOF, have been reported by GBDMA in a consolidated report on 13 July 2022: -
District Ghizer
-
04x females and 01x child died.
-
02x children missing.
-
03x people injured.
-
01x bridge collapsed.
District Diamer
-
01x person died.
-
21x houses partially damaged.
-
3x truss bridges completely washed away.
District Hunza
-
03x foot bridges damaged.
-
04x channels of headwork damaged.
District Gilgit
-
03x foot bridges damaged.
-
01x hotel partially damaged.