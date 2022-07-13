NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 028 (1300 hrs 11 July 2022 to 1300 hrs 12 July 2022)

(Excerpt)

Area Affected (Last 24 Hours).

Province /Rgn

AJK

Daily Incident

NTR

Province /Rgn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incident

District Mardan. 01x female and 2x children died due to roof collapse, partially damaging 01x house in the incident.

District Swabi. Low level floods in Tarakai Maira, Bachai and Dagai areas; however, no losses/ damages reported.

District Nowshera

• 01x house partially damaged due to boundary wall collapse.

• 03x houses partially damaged due to room collapse.

District Bajaur. 01x female died and 01x male injured due to veranda collapse, partially damaging 01x house in the incident.

District Malakand

• 01x house partially damaged due to boundary wall collapse.

• 02x houses partially damaged due to room collapse.

• Due to heavy rain, landslide occurred at Thana Dargai. Resultantly main GT Road from Malakand to Dargai was blocked for all kinds of traffic (Details to follow).

District Shangla. Due to heavy rain, landslide occurred at Kas Liloni. Resultantly, road is blocked (Details to follow).

District Tank

• 01x male died and 01x house damaged as a result of roof collapse.

• Due to overflow of Suhaili nullah because of