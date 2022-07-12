Pakistan

NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 027 (1300 hrs 10 July 2022 to 1300 hrs 11July 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours).

Province /Rgn

AJK

Daily Incidents

(NTR)

Province /Rgn

Balochistan

Daily Incidents

District Quetta. 1 x child died due to Monsoon spell in Pashtoonabad.

District Panjgur. 01x child died due to falling down in the drain.

District Lasbela

  • 100 x people stranded in water in village Daam.

  • Due to heavy downpour in catchment area, winder river water entered in residential colonies / Goths, near bank of the river. This affected Sermastani muhallah, Hasan sabra goth, Mir Abdul Qayum Goth and Hassan Goth (Daam).

  • Rescue operations were conducted under ADCG Lasbela and 400 x Persons were rescued / evacuated.

Related Content