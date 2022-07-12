NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 027 (1300 hrs 10 July 2022 to 1300 hrs 11July 2022)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours).
Province /Rgn
AJK
Daily Incidents
(NTR)
Province /Rgn
Balochistan
Daily Incidents
District Quetta. 1 x child died due to Monsoon spell in Pashtoonabad.
District Panjgur. 01x child died due to falling down in the drain.
District Lasbela
-
100 x people stranded in water in village Daam.
-
Due to heavy downpour in catchment area, winder river water entered in residential colonies / Goths, near bank of the river. This affected Sermastani muhallah, Hasan sabra goth, Mir Abdul Qayum Goth and Hassan Goth (Daam).
-
Rescue operations were conducted under ADCG Lasbela and 400 x Persons were rescued / evacuated.