(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours)

Province /Rgn

AJK

Daily Incident

NTR

Province /Rgn

Balochistan

Daily Incident

District Loralai. 03x Males and 02x females died due to spill over of Dam in Loralai.

District Dhuki 01x Female died due flood caused by rain.

District Chaman. 01x Dam damaged due to flood.

District Pashin. 01x Dam damaged due to flood.

District Quetta. Several houses have been reported completely damaged due to rain. (Details to follow).