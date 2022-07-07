NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 022 (Final Sitrep of Monsoon Season 2020) (05 July 2022 1300 hours to 06 July 2022 1300 hours)

(Excerpt)
1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours).
Province /Rgn
AJK
Daily Incident
NTR
Province /Rgn
Balochistan
Daily Incident
-
Quetta. Flash flood situation encountered.
-
Qilla Saifullah. 1x women died due to Flash flood.
Province /Rgn
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Daily Incident
-
Mardan o 1x male injured due to roof collapse. o 1x house partially damaged.
-
Upper Chitral
o Body of 1x female who drowned in to Harchin Nullah on 3rd of July, has been recovered.
o 1x house partially damaged due GLOF/ Flash Flood.
-
Mansehra 1x female died due to flash flood.
-
North Waziristan
o 2x females died and 1x male injured in house collapse.
o 7x houses fully damaged.
- District Kurrum 1x vehicle washed a
Province /Rgn
Punjab
Daily Incident
Body of individual who drowned in Nullah Lai yesterday not yet recovered (Details to follow).
Province /Rgn
Sindh
Daily Incident
1x Male died due to Electrocution, in the area of P.S Kaleri, District South Karachi.
Province /Rgn
Gilgit Baltistan
Daily Incident
District Ghizer: 4x persons died, 2x persons are missing and 1x person injured due to flash flood in village sherqilla On 6 th July, following incidents are reported:- - Juglot Skardu Road (JSR). Road blocked at multiple locations.
-
District Ghanche:
-
Flash flood reported in Village Haldi Nullah Mashabrum, no damages reported.
-
1x foot bridge damaged in Gagulo Sikxum,Saltaro due to Flash Flood.
-
Road to Gowardi still blocked for heavy traffic
Province /Rgn
ICT
Daily Incident
The missing person who drowned while rescuing 4x children on 05th July, is yet to be recovered (Details to follow).