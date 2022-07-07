NDMA Monsoon 2022 Daily Situation Report No 022 (05 July 2022 1300 hrs to 06 July 2022 1300 hrs)

(Excerpt)

1. Area Affected (Last 24 Hours).

Province /Rgn

AJK

Daily Incident

NTR

Province /Rgn

Balochistan

Daily Incident

Quetta. Flash flood situation encountered.

Qilla Saifullah. 1x women died due to Flash flood.

Province /Rgn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Daily Incident

Mardan o 1x male injured due to roof collapse. o 1x house partially damaged.

Upper Chitral

o Body of 1x female who drowned in to Harchin Nullah on 3rd of July, has been recovered.

o 1x house partially damaged due GLOF/ Flash Flood.

Mansehra 1x female died due to flash flood.

North Waziristan

o 2x females died and 1x male injured in house collapse.

o 7x houses fully damaged.

District Kurrum 1x vehicle washed a

Province /Rgn

Punjab

Daily Incident

Body of individual who drowned in Nullah Lai yesterday not yet recovered (Details to follow).

Province /Rgn

Sindh

Daily Incident

1x Male died due to Electrocution, in the area of P.S Kaleri, District South Karachi.

Province /Rgn

Gilgit Baltistan

Daily Incident

District Ghizer: 4x persons died, 2x persons are missing and 1x person injured due to flash flood in village sherqilla On 6 th July, following incidents are reported:- - Juglot Skardu Road (JSR). Road blocked at multiple locations.

District Ghanche:

Flash flood reported in Village Haldi Nullah Mashabrum, no damages reported.

1x foot bridge damaged in Gagulo Sikxum,Saltaro due to Flash Flood.

Road to Gowardi still blocked for heavy traffic

Province /Rgn

ICT

Daily Incident

The missing person who drowned while rescuing 4x children on 05th July, is yet to be recovered (Details to follow).