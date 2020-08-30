NDMA Monsoon 2020 Daily Situation Report No. 065 (Period covered: 28 August 2020 1300 hours to 29 August 2020 1300 hours)

Excerpts

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South & Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather Advisory / Press Release. Met office informed on 28 August 2020 that another monsoon rain bearing system is likely to enter in Sindh on Saturday (29 August 2020). Under the influence of this system: -

a. Rain / wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday (evening) to Monday (29 August 2020 – 31 August 2020) which may further aggravate existing urban flooding / water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday.

b. Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella,

Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Sunday and Monday (30 August 2020 – 31 August 2020) which may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

c. Rain-thundershower are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur,

Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal during the period.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. River Chenab at Trimmu is likely to attain Medium to High Flood level on 30 August 2020.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Warning / Alert. Keeping in view the higher water level in Mangla Reservoir (1,242 feet),

Tarbela Dam (1,550 feet) and expected rains over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers which may result in increasing discharge of surplus water from Mangla Dam and Tarbela Dam. All relevant district administrations to sensitize the population residing near the river banks along River Chenab and Jhelum and to take necessary precautionary measures.