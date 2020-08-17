NDMA Monsoon 2020 Daily Situation Report No. 051 (Period covered: 14 August 2020 1300 hours to 15 August 2020 1300 hours)

Excerpts

c. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

On 14 August 2020, there was an increase in water flow in Yarkhoon Lasht nullah, due to rise in temperature in past 2-3 days resulted high snow melting in the area. 10x houses fully damaged and a child of age 10/12 years is reportedly missing.

Chitral Scouts, Police and Chitral Levies at the station are engaged in search and rescue operation. Local community and volunteers have also been mobilized. Rescue 1122 has been approached to depute a Search and Rescue team in the area.

AC and Tehsildar have been deputed along with Non Food Items (NFI) to supervise the Search and Rescue operation and damage verification. Situation is reported to be under control and district administration is monitoring water flow in the area.