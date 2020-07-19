NDMA Monsoon 2020 Daily Situation Report No. 019 (Period covered: 13 July 2020 1300 hours to 14 July 2020 1300 hours)

Excerpts

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Eastern Balochistan and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D. I. Khan , Rawalpindi , Sargodha , Gujranwala, Lahore & D. G. khan Divisions. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather Advisory/ Press Release. NTR.

9. Flood Warning/ Alert. NTR.

10. Daily Flood/ Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR