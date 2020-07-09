NDMA Monsoon 2020 Daily Situation Report No. 013 (Period covered: 7 July 2020 1300 hours to 8 July 2020 1300 hours)

Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered wind-thunderstorm / rain of moderate intensity is expected over Sindh & Makran Coast. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, D. |. Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & D. G. Khan Divisions. Wet spell is likely to decrease over Sindh and Monsoon activity is likely to revive over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and North & Northeast Punjab. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

Weather Advisory / Press Release. It has been informed by Met office that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh that may generate Widespread Rain-Wind / Thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas,

Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamsharo and Dadu from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Flood Warning / Alert. Urban Flooding in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions is also expected during next 48 hours.

Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.