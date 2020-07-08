NDMA Monsoon 2020 Daily Situation Report No. 012 (Period covered: 6 July 2020 1300 hours to 7 July 2020 1300 hours)

Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered to wide Spread wind-thunderstorm / rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls is expected over Sindh. Scattered wind-thunderstorm / rain of moderate intensity is expected over East Balochistan & South Punjab. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Malakand, D. |. Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions. Subdued rainfall activity over the upper parts of the Country will continue. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

Weather Advisory / Press Release. It has been informed by Met office that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh that may generate Widespread Rain-Wind / Thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas.

Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamsharo and Dadu from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Flood Warning / Alert. Urban Flooding in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions is also expected during next 48 hours.

Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.