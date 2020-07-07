NDMA Monsoon 2020 Daily Situation Report No. 010 (Period covered: 4 July 2020 1300 hours to 5 July 2020 1300 hours)

(excerpt)

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered wind thunderstorm / rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Kashmir & Northeast Balochistan. Monsoon activity with isolated heavy falls and very heavy falls at few places is expected over Sindh & East Balochistan from 6-9 July 2020. Urban Flooding in South & Southeast Sindh is expected during the period. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather Advisory / Press Release. Met Office has informed on Wednesday 1 July 2020 that moderate monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper & central parts of the country from Friday (evening/night) and will strengthen on Saturday. A westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the country on Saturday. Under the influence of these weather systems: -

a. Rain / wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday (evening / night) to Tuesday. Current prevailing hot and humid weather conditions are likely to subside during the period.

b. Rain-thundershowers with dust raising winds are also expected in Eastern parts of Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai, Musa khel, Sibbi and Kohlu) and parts of Sindh (Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas) during Saturday (evening) and Monday.