07 Sep 2019

NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 066 (Period covered: 1300hrs 3 September - 1300hrs 4 September 2019)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 04 Sep 2019
Government of Pakistan
Prime Minister’s Office
National Disaster Management Authority
Islamabad

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions, Southeast Sindh and East Balochistan. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 5 September 2019 – 11 September 2019. Isolated / Scattered thunderstorm / rain is likely over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North & Northeast Punjab & D.G. Khan Division from 6 September 2019.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. No High flood is expected in any of the Major Rivers.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR.

