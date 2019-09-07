NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 066 (Period covered: 1300hrs 3 September - 1300hrs 4 September 2019)

Government of Pakistan

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions, Southeast Sindh and East Balochistan. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 5 September 2019 – 11 September 2019. Isolated / Scattered thunderstorm / rain is likely over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North & Northeast Punjab & D.G. Khan Division from 6 September 2019.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. No High flood is expected in any of the Major Rivers.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR.