NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 060 (Period covered: 1300hrs 28 August 2019 - 1300hrs 29 August 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

excerpt

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy fall is expected over Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad & Sukkur Divisions along with East Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm rain is also expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 30 August 2019 – 5 September 2019. Isolated to Scattered thunderstorm / rain is likely over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North & Northeast Punjab & D.G. Khan Division during the week.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. No High flood is expected in any of the Major Rivers.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR.