NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 054 (Period covered: 1300hrs 22 August 2019 - 1300hrs 23 August 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

excerpt

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the Country. However isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Upper Catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions and East Balochistan. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 24 – 30 August 2019. Isolated to Scattered thunderstorm / rain is likely over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North & Northeast Punjab, East Balochistan & D.G. Khan Division from 25 August 2019. Isolated to Scattered thunderstorm / rain is also likely over South & Southeast Sindh from 26 August 2019.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. River Sutlej at Sulemanki is likely to range between 50000-70000 Cusecs (Low Flood level) during the week and at Islam is also likely to range between 40000-60000 Cusecs (Low Flood Level) starting from the night of 26 August 2019.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR