NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 048 (Period covered: 1300hrs 16 August 2019 - 1300hrs 17 August 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

excerpt

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Widespread thunderstorm / rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over River Chenab and to some extent River Jhelum along with Northeast Punjab. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of River Indus alongwith Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions and East Balochistan. Wet spell is likely to decrease after 24-hrs. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 17 – 23 August 2019

Widespread thunderstorm / rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab and to some extent River Jhelum along with Northeast Punjab during first half of the week.

Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls is expected over D.G. Khan Division. Scattered thunderstorm / rain of moderate intensity is expected over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Multan Divisions during first half of the week.

9. Flood Warning / Alert Issued on 16 August 2019. According to the latest Hydro-Meteorological prevailing conditions, Moderate to strong Monsoon currents interacting with westerly wave are affecting the Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers alongwith Upper Catchments of river Kabul and associated Nullahs / Tributaries. Under the influence of this weather system, rivers situation during next 72 hours is likely to remain as under:- Medium to High level flows are expected in the River Jhelum & Chenab and Medium Level flows are also expected in River Kabul and Indus.

Medium to High level flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi along with Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division.

Urban Flooding is also likely in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sargodha Divisions.

Flood like situation is likely in Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi during next 72 hours.

Flows in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi will depend upon the releases from India.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR.